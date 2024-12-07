Georgia Football Running Back 'Likely Unavailable' for SEC Championship
Georgia football running back Branson Robinson is 'likely unavailable' for SEC Championship.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set for an epic rematch this Saturday that will not only be for the SEC Championship but will also determine seeding in the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff. This will be just the seventh all-time meeting between these two teams in a series Texas leads 4-2.
Both teams are dealing with injuries coming into the matchup and based on reports, Georgia will be without one of their running backs.
College football insider Pete Thamel reported on College Gameday that running back Branson Robinson is "unlikely available". Robinson came back from a season-ending injury that he suffered last year but sprained his knee earlier in the season and has not played since. Running back Trevor Etienne has also been banged up for a few weeks and is questionable coming into the game. The Dawgs got Roderick Robinson back from a toe injury last week against Georgia Tech, his first time playing this season.
How to Watch Georgia vs Texas (SEC Championship)
- Gameday: Saturday, December 7th. 2024
- Game time: 4:00 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit(Color)
- Location: Mercedes Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
