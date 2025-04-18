Georgia Football's Best Recruiting Pitch for Upcoming Players, Staggering NFL Stat
Georgia football's best recruiting pitch for upcoming players that are considering the Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of fielding offers in the spring transfer portal while also working on the upcoming recruiting class. The Dawgs have been a powerhouse in college football under Kirby Smart, but a recent stat provides perhaps the best recruiting pitch the program has to offer.
As a result of dominance on the college football field, Georgia has also had major success in the NFL draft over the years. Over just the last three years, Georgia has had 33 players selected in the draft. They also recently broke the record for most players selected in a single draft with 15 total.
This year's NFL draft is less than a week away, and Georgia is set to have yet another high number of players selected, and a few of them are slated to come off the board in the first round. Georgia doesn't just get players to the league, though; they get them prepared to make an immediate impact, and that's shown in this latest stat from PFF.
A staggering difference between Georgia and the rest of the top college teams when it comes to rookie earning snaps.
Most recently, players like Ladd McConkey, Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter and others from the 2024 draft class proved just how beneficial their time at Georgia was for them. It's one thing to get players to the league, but it's another to develop them into league-ready players before they even step foot on an NFL field.
