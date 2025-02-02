Georgia Football's Biggest Winners From the Reese's Senior Bowl
Here are the Georgia Bulldogs who did themselves the most favors during the Reese's Senior Bowl.
The Reese's Senior Bowl has concluded as the American team etched out an emotional 22-19 win thanks to a game winning touchdown reception from TCU's jack Bech. Numerous Georgia Bulldogs competed in the exhibition with some making some massive plays to increase their draft stock. Here is a list of Bulldogs who shined most throughout the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Smael Mondon Jr.
Smael Mondon didn't necessarily make any flashy plays or go viral for massive highlights, but the linebacker showcased his skillset and consistency throughout the week's practices and Saturday's game. If there were any questions about Mondon's ability to play the sport at the next level coming into the week, the linebacker answered them flawlessly in Mobile.
Trevor Etienne
Trevor Etienne's ability to make defenders miss and play physically was on display throughout the week leading up to the game. The Bulldogs running back even went viral a handful of times for his crisp route-running in 1-on-1 drills, showcasing his ability to be a threat in the passing game. Etienne missed a large portion of Georgia's 2024 season due to lingering injuries, but his preformance this week has solidified him as a day 2-3 pick in the NFL Draft.
Dan Jackson
In just a few seasons, Dan Jackson went from an unknown walk-on at the University of Georgia to one of the most enforcing safeties in the SEC. Unfortunately for opposing wide receivers, those enforcement skills were on full display throughout the week as Jackson broke up would-be completions with devastating hits not once, but twice. The Bulldog's ability to play instinctually and fearlessly has made him a sure-fire selection in this year's NFL Draft. With another strong preformance at the NFL Combine, Jackson could earn himself even more money than he already has.
With the senior bowl concluded, prospects will begin to focus on pro days and the NFL combine before the 2025 NFL Draft. According to multiple mock drafts, Georgia is expected to have three prospects taken in the first round.
