Georgia Football's Dillon Bell Listed as Top 50 Wide Receiver in College Football

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell has been listed as one of the top pass catchers in the nation ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Christian Kirby II

Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) speaks with Georgia coach Kirby Smart during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024.
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) speaks with Georgia coach Kirby Smart during warm ups before the start of a NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Athens, Ga., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In today's age of college football, teams have become more reliant than ever on a strong passing game that revolves around elite pass catchers. In many cases, programs that lack these players often fall short of achieving their championship goals.

Luckily for Georgia, the Bulldogs have one of the nation's top receivers. According to Sports Grid, Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dillon Bell has been listed as the 41st-best wide receiver in the country ahead of the 2025 season.

Despite hauling in 43 catches for 466 yards and four touchdowns (all career highs) in 2024, Bell's season was extremely uncharacteristic. The wide receiver struggled with drops throughout the season and was forced to play out of position due to injuries and suspensions on the Bulldogs' roster.

Should Bell be able to clean up some of his mistakes from a year ago, the pass catcher has an excellent shot at becoming an even more dangeroud weapon for the Bulldogs. Georgia is also expected to utilize Bell more in the slot position this season, where his skillsets will be better served.

Bell and the Bulldogs will begin their 2025 season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium. The Dawgs are set to host The Marshall Thundering Herd in their first game of the season. This will be the second all-time meeting between these two programs. 

Christian Kirby II
CHRISTIAN KIRBY II

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

