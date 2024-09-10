Georgia Football's Interesting History in Lexington Under Kirby Smart
As Kirby Smart prepares for his fifth trip to Lexington as Georgia's head coach, we take a look at Georgia's history against the Wildcats on the road.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to travel to Lexington, Kentucky this Saturday to take on the Wildcats in their first SEC matchup of the 2024 season. The Bulldogs are currently on a 14-game win streak against Kentucky and are more than 20-point favorites heading into the game.
Saturday’s trip will be Kirby Smart’s fifth time he and the Dawgs travel to Lexington. While Georgia has never lost in Lexington under Smart, winning on the Wildcats’ home turf hasn’t always been easy. In the Bulldogs’ four previous trips to Kroger field, Georgia was favored by an average of nearly 13 points. Yet the Bulldogs’ average margin of victory in these games was just 7.75 points.
In Georgia’s first trip to Lexington under Smart, it took a last-second field goal from Rodrigo Blankenship to give the Dawgs a 3-point victory. The Bulldogs next trip would be much more successful as D’Andre Swift and Elijah Holyfield’s 100-yard rushing performances led the Dawgs to a 34-17 victory. It remains Kirby Smart’s largest victory over Kentucky on the road.
The following two-year seasons, while victories were much less impressive. The Dawgs offense failed to reach 20 points and failed to cover the spread in both 2020 and 2022.
Could Saturday’s matchup against Kentucky bring more of the same challenges for the Bulldogs? Or will Georgia’s defense dominate once again to lead the Dawgs to another impressive victory? Kickoff for this contest is currently set for 7:30 p.m.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
