Jacksonville Jaguars Give Tyson Campbell Massive Extension
The Jacksonville Jaguars have extended former Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell.
Just ahead of NFL training camp starting up across the league, some big news came out of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Cornerback Tyson Campbell has signed a 4-year contract worth $76.5 million, according to Ian Rapoport. He is now the highest-paid CB in NFL history that had yet to be named to a Pro Bowl
The Jaguars drafted Campbell with the first pick in the second round of the NFL draft in 2021. Since then he has racked up 203 tackles, six interceptions and has become a rising star at the position for the Jaguars. In three seasons at Georgia, Campbell finished with 89 total tackles, one interception and four tackles for loss. His college career was hindered a bit due to injuries which caused him to miss quite a few games over his career.
Campbell has emerged as a major factor on defense with the Jaguars alongside another former Bulldog Travon Walker who was the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Former Bulldogs are littered all over the league as they have had 33 NFL draft picks over the last three years and more are expected to be siphoned into the league after this college football season. So many that they could potentially break their own record of 15 draft picks in 2025.
