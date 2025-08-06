Georgia Football Safety KJ Bolden Set to Play Important Role on Special Teams
Georgia football safety KJ Bolden is set to play special teams this season for the Bulldogs.
Fall camp is fully underway in Athens, and the Georgia Bulldogs are looking to get back to the college football playoffs this season. Head coach Kirby Smart met with the media last week to discuss fall camp, and on Wednesday, a handful of coaches took the podium.
One of those coaches was special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict, and he mentioned that safety KJ Bolden will be playing on special teams this season for Georgia. Not as a kick or punt returner. As a gunner.
When asked if depth at safety was a concern with Bolden playing on special teams, Benedict said it's not an issue.
“The best players play special teams at Georgia," Benedict said. "Kick off coverage is the first defensive play of the possession, and we have no fear about asking him to do it."
Bolden emerged as a star at Georgia as a true freshman last season. Despite the Bulldogs having the likes of Malaki Starks and Dan Jackson playing safety last season, Bolden managed to work his way into the lineup. He finished the season with 59 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.
The former Buford High School prospect is set to be an integral part of this year's Georgia football team, but that doesn't mean he is above playing a role on special teams, according to coach Benedict.
Georgia will open its season against Marshall on August 30th at 3:30 PM ET at Sanford Stadium.
