Georgia Football Safety Malaki Starks On What Sets Bulldogs' Coaching Staff Apart
Former Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks discusses what sets the Dawgs' coaching staff apart from the rest at the 2025 NFL Combine.
The NFL Combine is underway in Indianapolis, Indiana. During the combine, numerous prospects participate in drills and events to showcase their athletic abilities and increase their draft stock.
Before players compete in any drills during the event, players meet with the media for an availability period where they answer questions about their collegiate experience and aspirations for the future. Former Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks was among the players who met with members of the media. The highly taletned safety was asked what sets Georgia's coaching staff apart from the rest and offered an extremely insightful answer.
"They just teach you so much," said Starks. "It's not just about being physical or the X's and O's. They really teach you part of the mental game as well. I think that's the biggest thing, because you can't get on the field until they trust you. Just being able to learn and sit in those meetings, they have so many great coaches Will Muschamp, T-rob, Coach Smart. There's so many guys that really, really teach football."
Starks announced that he will be competing in workouts the week of the combine and will be extremely excited to play for whatever team elects to draft him come draft night. The NFL Draft will commence on Thursday, April 24th.
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
Other Georgia News:
