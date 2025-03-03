Georgia Football Spring Practice Preview - What To Expect From Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs start spring practice in less than two weeks. With plenty of questions about how this football team will look in 2025, we get our first preview of the Bulldogs.
As Georgia gears up for its spring practice, the focus will be on building competition and refining skills, with an emphasis on position battles, execution, and individual growth. Head coach Kirby Smart is known for fostering an intense, high-level competitive environment, and the 2025 spring practice will be no different. This year’s spring will showcase high-intensity drills, particularly focused on creating “good vs. good” situations where the first-team players battle each other for supremacy, and the second-team players will do the same.
The Intensity of Good vs. Good:
In Georgia’s spring practice, you can expect the first-team offense to go head-to-head with the first-team defense in a series of competitive drills. This “good vs. good” scenario will push the starting players to be at their best every day, testing their skills and improving team cohesion. The first-team offensive line will face the first-team defensive line in full-contact scrimmages — two groups that have plenty of question marks this season. While the skill players will be challenged by elite defensive backs and linebackers. With so much talent on both sides of the ball, every rep matters in determining depth charts and who can emerge as the playmakers of the 2025 season.
Inside Run Periods: A Focus on the Trenches
A staple of Georgia’s spring practice will be their “inside run” periods. These crucial drills focus on the heart of the offense and defense: the offensive and defensive lines. Expect a significant portion of each practice dedicated to running plays between the tackles, where the running backs will get an opportunity to battle through tight defensive fronts. Especially following a season where Georgia's offensive line and run game struggled as a whole. One would expect it to be a point of emphasis this spring.
Wide Receivers vs. Defensive Backs: Winning One-on-One Battles
Spring practice is also a great time for Georgia’s wide receivers to show their skills and work on winning one-on-one matchups against the secondary. As the Bulldogs continue to develop their passing game, wideouts will be put to the test, facing off against the team’s talented defensive backs during one-on-one drills. It's a completely revamped wide receiver room that sees Arian Smith and Dominic Lovett depart with the arrivals of Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch out of the portal, and CJ Wiley and Taylyn Taylor highlight the high school class.
Quarterbacks: Gunner Stockton & Ryan Puglisi’s Growth
Two quarterbacks who will have a lot of eyes on them during spring practice are Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi. With Georgia’s depth at quarterback continuing to develop, both young quarterbacks will have significant reps to prove they’re ready to compete for the starting job or secure key backup roles. Both quarterbacks will be challenged to read defenses, make adjustments, and showcase their arm talent during every rep, with an eye on their ability to lead Georgia’s offense into the 2025 season.
Conclusion: A Spring of Intensity and Development
Overall, Georgia’s spring practices will be marked by fierce competition, with the first-team players pushing one another to new heights and the second-team players working to earn their place on the depth chart. Inside run periods will test the strength of the offensive and defensive lines, while wide receivers and defensive backs will battle for spots in one-on-one matchups. The defense will be asked to play with relentless effort, running to the ball and winning up front. Meanwhile, quarterbacks Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi will be given valuable opportunities to grow and demonstrate their ability to lead the offense. With so many high-level players competing and growing every day, Georgia’s spring practice promises to be an exciting preview of the team’s future success.
