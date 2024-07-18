Georgia Football Staffer Violates Sports Betting Rules, No Longer With Program
The Georgia football program has dismissed a staffer from the program after violating NCAA rules on sports betting.
A staff member of Georgia's football program broke NCAA rules by making bets on pro sports, reported by the school and Weiszer with Athens Banner-Herald. The staff member was not identified but it has been announced that they are no longer with the program.
The wagers occurred in August of 2020, but were discovered, reviewed and processed in 2023, according to Will Lawler, Georgia’s deputy athletic director who oversees compliance.
“If the staff member is hired by another SEC institution in the future the staff member is required to complete a sports gambling education program/session, and the hiring institution is required to submit a written plan to the Conference office for monitoring the staff member to assure he does not commit similar violations in the future,” according to UGA’s violation summary.
This news comes during the week of SEC Media Days which is taking place in Dallas, Texas. Head coach Kirby Smart took the podium on Tuesday alongside three of his players: quarterback Carson Beck, defensive lineman Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily