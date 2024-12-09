Georgia Football Tight Ends Have Earned Their Spotlight Moment
Georgia's tight end group has earned their moment in the spotlight after their performances this season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are sitting in the month of December with an SEC title to their name and a first-round bye in the college football playoff as the No. 2 seed. Neither of those things seemed like a possibility for the Dawgs just four weeks ago after they earned their second loss on the season, yet here they are. Still one of the best teams in the country.
The Bulldogs are not a perfect team, or at least haven't been this season. Many would describe Georgia's performances this year on both sides of the ball as a heart monitor - a lot of up and down movement. One week they're dominating the No. 1 team on the road and then the next they're down 13-6 to Florida at halftime. More specifically, on the offensive side of the ball, it just never felt like they found their footing in the regular season.
And it hasn't just been one player or one unit that has created some of these up-and-down performances on offense. Injuries have also impacted the roster throughout the season. Most notably the running back room which has had three players sitting out of games at some points this season due to injury. The good news for Georgia though is there was one position group that remained healthy throughout the regular season and every name getting playing time showed up in big moments for Georgia this season.
The tight end room had an optimistic outlook coming into this season. Everyone knew Georgia was losing Brock Bowers, but they also knew Oscar Delp had flashed over his career, Lawson Luckie was banging on the doorstep for his chance, and Benjamin Yurosek was going to plug in after transferring from Stanford. People weren't sure how all three were going to find playing time, but in typical Georgia fashion, they made sure all three of their talented tight ends had a role.
Now, someone might go peaking at the stat sheet and wonder how a group that doesn't have a player with over 400 receiving yards could be classified as having a great year, but that's not what this tight end room has been about. This group of guys does their role quietly. They stick their nose inside of the box to block and do their role in the game but then they'll deliver a gut punch and make one of the biggest plays of the game.
Take the SEC Championship game for example. Lawson Luckie makes an incredible catch during Gunner Stockton's first drive of the game to not only move the sticks but provide a spark to the offense that desperately needed one. During overtime, Oscar Delp makes two receptions fighting for every yard and one of which he ran his face straight through a defender to pick up the first down on third and short. Yurosek finished with two receptions for 21 yards, but one of those went for 19 yards. That play helped Georgia get their first points of the game in the first half.
It's not about what the stat sheet says. For this group, it's been about delivering moments while also doing the dirty work when nobody is really watching. The numbers may not look threatening but if you dare to take your guard down, one of them might go for two touchdowns against you like Delp did against Tennessee.
When Georgia has needed consistency down the stretch, they often have looked at their tight end room. It's been a focal point of the offense for the last few years and the three contributors they have this season deserve a whole lot of praise for what they have done for this team this year. Even during moments where it looked a little shaky at the beginning of the season, this group continued to work until the only option left was for results to start showing up. And they most certainly did.
