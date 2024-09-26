Georgia Football vs Alabama Initial Injury Report

Dawgs Daily

Dec 2, 2023; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Roydell Williams (5) during the second half in the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The first report ahead of the Georgia vs Alabama game has been released. Here are the details.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in arguably the most important regular season game of the 2024 college football season. The Dawgs will be traveling to Tuscaloosa in a top-five matchup as both teams look to remain undefeated and keep their College Football Playoff hopes on the right track.

Both teams are entering this game with a handful of injuries to key players that could make massive impacts on this game, should they play. Below is the initial injury report for both teams.

Georgia vs Alabama Injury Report:

Georgia

  • Roderick Robinson, RB, Out
  • Tate Ratledge, OL, Out
  • Sacovie White, WR, Questionable
  • Jordan Hall, DL, Questionable
  • Mykel Williams, LB, Questionable
  • London Humphreys, WR, Out
  • Warren Brinson, DL, Probable

Alabama

  • Qua Russaw, LB, Probable
  • Richard Young, RB, Probable
  • Jeremiah Alexander, LB, Probable

How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule

  • Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
  • Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
  • Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Sept. 21 - BYE
  • Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Oct. 26 - BYE
  • Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
  • Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
  • Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
  • Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC

