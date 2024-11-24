Georgia Football vs Georgia Tech Betting Line Released
The betting line for the Georgia Bulldogs' final regular season game has been released.
The Georgia Bulldogs' final game of the 2024 regular season has arrived as they prepare to face their in-state rivals, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets for their yearly edition of "Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate." This will be the 115th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia currently leads 70-39-5.
The Bulldogs are heading into this game after clinching an appearance in the SEC Championship game and are looking to earn a spot in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff. While the Yellow Jackets currently sit at 7-4 and are looking to earn their second road win of the season.
The disparity in records has resulted in the betting line for this game being heavily favored for the Bulldogs. According to FanDuel, Georgia is currently a 20.5-point favorite to emerge victorious in this game.
The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will face off this Friday, November, 29th for the final game of their 2024 regular seasons. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
