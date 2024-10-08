Georgia Football Wide Receiver Arrested
Georgia football wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested for assaulting an unborn child, battery charges.
On Tuesday morning, news broke that Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young had been arrested on charges of assaulting an unborn child and battery, according to the Athens Clarke-County jail log. Young was booked at 4:18 A.M. His bond is set at $2,500.
Young transferred from Miami this past offseason and has been a contributor for the Bulldogs on offense this season. In two seasons with the Hurricanes Young had 930 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns. This season for Georgia he has racked up 149 yards on 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
Georgia already lost one wide receiver for the season earlier this year as Rara Thomas was suspended from the team indefinitely. Thomas was arrested for three counts of Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree, and three counts of Battery. Thomas was a transfer from Mississippi State and was entering his second season with the program prior to the incident occurring.
