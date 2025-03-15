Georgia Freshman WR Suffers Injury, Set For Surgery
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of spring practice and they have sustained their first practice injury as Freshman WR, Tyler Williams is out for the spring.
The Georgia Bulldogs are in the midst of spring practice. They entered this portion of the offseason relatively healthy, with only (9) Bulldogs on the injury report to start spring practice. That list received an addition this week as freshman WR, Tyler Williams announced via his Instagram that he'd be undergoing surgery on his ankle.
The injury occured during practice, as he was seen during practice observations to open the spring.
Williams entered Georgia as a four star prospect, alongside early enrolees CJ Wiley, Talyn Taylor, and Landon Roldan.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Look to Continue Impressive Streak in 2025 Season Opener
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily