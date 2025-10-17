Georgia HC Kirby Smart Reveals He Occasionally Listens to Taylor Swift Before Games
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reveals that he occasionally listens to pop music icon Taylor Swift before big games.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart is one of college football's most recognizable figures, having become synonymous with his passionate coaching style and fiery energy. Smart has relied on that same energy to become one of the winningest coaches in college football and win multiple SEC and College Football Playoff titles.
So how does the Bulldogs' head coach amp himself up for a big game? Like many players and coaches, Smart frequently listens to music before a big matchup and has revealed that he has a specific playlist he uses before games.
But while a pregame mix is not uncommon at all, the contents of Smart's playlist may come as a massive surprise. Earlier this week, during a Bulldogs Live Radio Show, a young fan asked Smart which songs he listens to before a game. His answer, was quite surprising to say the least.
Kirby Smart Reveals Surprising Contents of Pregame Playlist
"I listen to all genres, I have a little mixtape, and so it might have some things that my daughter put on there, my wife put on there, like Taylor Swift," said Smart. "But that doesn't always energize me. So I have to go to 'Sunday Bloody Sunday' and some other things to mix it up."
Taylor Swift is one of the biggest pop stars in the world and has built a massive following of her own with millions of passionate and crazed fans. The artist's following could even be compared to that of the Georgia Bulldogs.
While Smart may not always rely on the pop music icon to get pumped up, the fact that an artist such as Swift is in his rotation is certainly a surprising revelation that not many fans would be likely to expect.
Smart and the rest of his Georgia team will continue to hope for a fiery approach to football games throughout the 2025 season. The Bulldogs are looking to win their third national championship in five seasons and are currently in the midst of an extremely difficult stretch of games against numerous tough opponents.