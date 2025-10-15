Georgia Bulldogs vs Ole Miss Rebels - How to Watch, TV Channel, and Live Streaming
Here is where fans can tune in to watch the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend.
Week eight of the 2025 college football season is nearly here as teams all across the country prepare to begin the final half of their seasons before the College Football Playoff. With the mid-way point in 2025 now crossed, this week's slate of matchups is more consequential than ever.
One of the most highly anticipated contests set to take place this weekend is a top-10 matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the third consecutive season the two teams have faced one another.
Ole Miss bested the Bulldogs by a score of 28-10 in Oxford last season and handed Georgia its first loss to a team other than Alabama since 2020. Despite the win, the Rebels failed to make the College Football Playoff and finished the regular season with a 9-3 record.
Georgia, on the other hand, was able to reach the playoffs but suffered a loss in their first game following an injury to starting quarterback Carson Beck. Now, with a new season underway, both teams are looking to keep their postseason hopes alive as they prepare for a highly anticipated conference matchup.
Bulldogs Could Strengthen Grip on Series Record With Win
The Bulldogs hold a commanding lead in this series, with a 33-13-1 record, and have not lost to Ole Miss in Athens since 1996. The Dawgs will look to maintain their winning ways over the Rebels and avenge last season's loss as they host Ole Miss in Sanford Stadium for the first time since 2023.
With just days to go before these two programs kick off, here is where fans not traveling to Athens can tune in to catch Saturday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels.
How to Watch Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Gameday: Saturday, Oct. 18th, 2025
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Snaford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE