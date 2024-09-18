Georgia In Unique Position In Response to Tate Ratledge Injury
Georgia starting offensive guard and team captain Tate Ratledge sustained an ankle and knee sprain on Saturday night against the Kentucky Wildcats. The Bulldogs' medical team didn't wait any time to perform Tight-Rope surgery, according to Kirby Smart. Ratledge is hopeful to return after the second bye week of the season prior to the Florida matchup up.
As for now, the Georgia Bulldogs are in a rather unique position, one that's only been afforded to them through vast efforts on the recruiting trail. Head coach Kirby Smart has prioritized the lines of scrimmage year after year on the recruiting trail, and in today's world of college football, that means investing in those spots financially as well. There's no secret, Georgia's payroll is expensed most heavily on the offensive and defensive lines.
The start of the 2024 season is a primary example of that. They've been without defensive tackles Warren Brinson, Jordan Hall, and Xavier McLeod for the first three games apart from sparing snaps from Brinson and McLeod prior to re-injuring themselves. They've now played two games without preseason All-American Mykel Williams as well. All without allowing a touchdown.
Now, the latest injury and subsequent surgery to Tate Ratledge. Yet again, Georgia's lines of scrimmage taking losses. Yet, through no lucky circumstance, Georgia's reloading and replacing one NFL-draftable guard Tate Ratledge with junior Micah Morris. Morris has been "playable" on this UGA unit for the better part of three seasons now. He's played in all but one game since the start of the 2022 season.
This is a luxury afforded to Georgia, one that they've provided to themselves via their chosen roster strategy. So, no. They haven't signed a five-star wide receiver since George Pickens in 2019. No, they haven't signed a five-star running back since Zamir White in 2019. But they don't lack for line of scrimmage depth, nor impact football players. In a conference that's wins are found closest to the ball, and they don't lack for wins.
