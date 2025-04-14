Georgia Linebacker CJ Allen Outlines How Bulldogs Will Transition Into Fall Season
Georgia Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen outlines how the Dawgs will carry momentum from Spring into fall camp.
The Georgia Bulldogs completed their annual spring scrimmage, better known as "G-Day" this past weekend as players competed against one another in front of fans for the first time of the 2025 season. This year's format was slightly different however, as only fans in attendance were able to view the game.
The excitement of a spring scrimmage and the live crowd brought forth some momentum for the Bulldogs roster as they begin preperations for their regular season. With a few months befre the season begins, Bulldogs linebacker CJ Allen revelaed how the team will carry the momentum frmo G-Day into their fall camp.
"We have to realize that it's not over." Said Allen. "We are in a whole other phase now. You're not done. You're not 'chillin' now that spring ball is over. We can't chill, relax, or lay back. This is the time to ramp it up and focusing on getting better."
With the departure of experienced defenders such as Smael Mondon and Butkus Award winner Jalon Walker, Allen has emerged as one of the veteran leaders on this year's defense and is looking to carry-on the legacy of prestigious linebacker play at the University of Georgia.
With G-Day in the rearview mirror, the Dawgs will now turn their attention to preparing for their 2025 regular season. Georgia will begin its regular season on August 30th in Sanford Stadium when it plays host to the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are looking to maintain their home win streak of more than 30 games.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily