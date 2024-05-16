Georgia Linebacker Labeled as Breakout Candidate by ESPN
Georgia football linebacker Raylen Wilson was labeled as a breakout candidate for the 2024 college football season by ESPN.
Once again, Georgia's football program is expected to have one of the top defenses in the country this season. They have multiple major contributors returning this season whether they elected to or because they are not yet draft-eligible. Perhaps the most reliable and consistent on Georgia's defense over the years has been the linebacker group. Regardless of who they lose, the Bulldogs seem to always have studs at that position, and they might have a breakout player on their hands this year.
ESPN released a list of potential breakout players for the 2024 college football season and Georgia linebacker Raylen Wilson made the list. Wilson came in at number two right behind Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava at the one spot. Here is what the article had to say about Wilson:
"It would not be a true list of breakout players without a member of Georgia's defense. Wilson looks like the next great linebacker for the Bulldogs. Despite dealing with a knee injury, Wilson was an SEC All-Freshman Team selection and the transfer of linebackerJamon Dumas-Johnson to Kentucky should further open up an opportunity for Wilson to become yet another household name."
One of the key returns Georgia got back on defense this year was linebacker Smael Mondon. The multiple-year starter could have gone to the NFL draft, but elected to return for another season. Sophomore CJ Allen will also be entering his second season as the starter at middle linebacker for the Bulldogs, and many anticipate him to have a monster season. So if Wilson does have a breakout season like ESPN thinks he will, it will be a special season for the Bulldogs' linebacker core.
