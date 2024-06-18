Georgia Listed Amongst Top College Football Games for 2024 Season
The Georgia Bulldogs' game against Texas for the 2024 college football season has been listed as a top game for the upcoming year.
Georgia's football program will have to withstand a difficult regular season schedule this year in order to achieve the goals that have been placed in front of them. The Bulldogs will make three difficult road trips this year against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss. A difficult schedule though means you have the opportunity to play in some massive games, and that's what one college football analyst has predicted.
Paul Finebaum named the two biggest matchups for the upcoming season and Georgia was on the list. Their trip out to Austin, Texas has already been tabbed as a top-two matchup in college football. Here is what Finebaum had to say:
""I think that game (Georgia vs. Texas) very likely will be two undefeated teams," Finebaum said during his show. "There are a handful of games that right now look like the biggest games of the year. I think the Ohio State vs. Oregon game is one of those and I think Texas and Georgia."
If Georgia makes the college football playoff, there's a good chance they will have to play multiple top-25 opponents and play in the conference championship game to get there. The expanded playoff is already making things more interesting in the college football world.
