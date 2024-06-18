Carson Beck Listed as Top Heisman Trophy Contender
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has been listed as the top contender for the Heisman Trophy.
There are high expectations surrounding the Georgia football program this offseason, and part of the reason is due to quarterback Carson Beck. He is entering his second season as the starting quarterback in Athens, and after an impressive first season, fans are expecting an immaculate year from Beck.
It's not just the fans though that are expecting big things out of Beck. College football analysts are doing the same. ON3's Jesse Simonton listed Beck as his top contender for the Heisman Trophy for the 2024 college football season. Here is what he wrote about the Georgia quarterback:
"Although there is no undisputed frontrunner in 2024, Beck does enter the season widely considered the top quarterback in the country — which gives the Bulldogs’ signal-caller a head-start in the competition. In his first season as a starter, Beck threw for nearly 4,000 yards with 28 touchdowns, six picks and an adjusted completion percentage of 80.1. He’ll be surrounded by even more talent in this fall (both OL and playmakers) and is the QB1 for the No. 1 team in the country, which will give Beck the type of resume to seriously contend for a spot in NYC."
Beck finished his 2023 campaign with an impressive 3,941 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and led the Bulldogs to their third-straight undefeated regular season. He is one of several key returning pieces for the Bulldogs this season and will look to lead Georgia to it's third national title in four years.
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Football Utilizing Something This Offseason More Than it Ever Has
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily