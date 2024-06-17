Dawgs Daily

Georgia Not Getting Enough Attention this Offseason?

Are the Georgia Bulldogs not getting enough attention this offseason? That's what one college football analyst believes.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; rGeorgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart reacts after the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports / Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Georgia football's 2023 season wouldn't be deemed as a disappointment, but they came up short of their ultimate goal of making the college football playoff. Now as they prepare for the 2024 season, they are considered one of the favorites to win the title, and one major outlet says they are ready to bounce back.

The Bulldogs have been one of the bigger talking points this offseason, but one college football analyst believes that Georgia is not getting enough attention this offseason. Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy voiced his opinion on a recent episode of "Always College Football". Here is what he said:

"When we start with the Georgia Bulldogs, you’ll understand that I still think that, universally speaking, people have Georgia at worst as the number two in college football coming into the season. But how much time – seriously, I’ve looked back through my notes. I’ve looked back through our shows that we’ve done. We’ve talked way less, way less about the Georgia Bulldogs this year compared to where they were the year before and the year before that – way less,” said McElroy.

McElroy would go on to note that this is partially due to Nick Saban retiring and Ohio State making major moves this offseason, one of them being the hiring of Chip Kelly to be the offensive coordinator. But for a team that is viewed as one of the favorites to win the national title this year, it's interesting to hear people feel they aren't being talked about enough.

