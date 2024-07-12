REPORT: Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley Arrest Details Released
The details of the arrest surrounding offensive lineman Bo Hughley have been released.
On Wednesday, it was announced that multiple Georgia football players had been arrested for reckless driving earlier in the week. One of which was offensive lineman Bo Hughley, who was involved in a single-car accident and was arrested on charges of reckless driving and failure to maintain lane on Tuesday night. He was released after paying the $26 bond.
New details that led to the arrest have emerge, according to a report from Jake Rowe of DawgsHQ.
Hughley told the officer on the scene that he was traveling 25 miles per hour when he lost control of the car while navigating a curve and crashed.
Hughley stated he had previously had issues with his car, which is a 2017 Chrysler 300. At the time of the incident, Hughley did not have his license with him but did give his name and date of birth to the officer. Freshman cornerback Ellis Robinson was in the car and was interviewed by the officer. Per the report, Robinson stated Hughley was going the speed limit.
The car was parked in the roadway and showed damage to the front. The officer stated in the report that the passenger side front tire was completely missing from the car and that the front bumper was dislodged as pinestraw was stuck in the front of the car.
After examining the scene, the officer noted that evidence suggested Hughley was going faster than the posted speed limit. The car was parked in the roadway and showed damage to the front. The officer stated in the report that the passenger side front tire was completely missing from the car and that the front bumper was dislodged as pine straw was stuck in the front of the car. There were also tread marks from the car going nearly 200 feet. Camera footage in the area also showed Hughley accelerating past a car before the incident occurred.
Due to the area where the incident took place being a spot with high pedestrian traffic to go along with the camera footage and the evidence at the scene, the officers believed there was probable cause to arrest Hughley. He was ultimately charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
