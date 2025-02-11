Georgia Offensive Linemen Being "Oddly Slept On" Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
According to this NFL Draft insider, a handful of the Georgia Bulldogs' offensive linemen are flying under the radar this draft season.
The 2024 football season has officially ended, which means the countdown to the NFL Draft is underway as hundreds of prospects look to achieve their dreams of playing football at the professional level.
But as scouts and players prepare for the upcoming draft, one group of players has seemingly received less attention than they should. According to Matt Miller, an ESPN analyst and insider for the NFL Draft, a handful of offensive linemen from the Georgia Bulldogs are not receiving adequate attention in this year's draft cycle.
Miller took to social media to proclaim that three interior linemen from UGA were likely NFL starters, but were not being treated as such.
Fairchild, Ratledge, and Wilson were arguably the most consistent pieces to the Bulldogs' offensive line this year, Despite the injuries that the trio suffered throughout the 2024 season, each player proved that they are certainly worthy of a selection in this year's NFL Draft.
Fairchild, Ratledge, Wilson, and the rest of the Bulldogs will now turn their sights to the NFL Combine and Georgia's Pro Day to increase their draft stock. The first round of NFL Draft will be held on Thursday, April 24th with the ensuing rounds taking place throughout the weekend. Coverage for this event will be held on ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network.
