Georgia Predicted to Make SEC Championship Game
Georgia football has been predicted to make the 2024 SEC Championship game.
The SEC will look and feel a little different this college football season as the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners have joined the conference. On top of that, divisions are no more and teams will no longer be required to play the same divisional opponents every season. That also means the conference championship game will now be played between the two top overall teams and not the division champs.
One college football analyst has already locked in their prediction for the SEC Championship matchup. Paul Finebaum released his two picks during his show and the two teams he selected won't come as a shock to college football fans. Here is what Finebaum said:
""As far as right now in the SEC game, I would go with everyone else saying Georgia and Texas," Finebaum said. "I think Alabama will make the (playoff) field, though."
Georgia and Texas are considered to be two of the favorites to not only win the SEC this year but win the national title. Both teams return their starting quarterbacks and are expected to be two of the top prospects in next year's draft.
With the 12-team playoff format coming into play this season, the winner of the SEC championship along with the other three conference champions from the power four conferences will be locked in as a top four seed for the tournament. That means they will also score a first round bye during the playoff.
