Georgia QB, Ryan Puglisi Impresses In Press Conference, Teammates Raving
The Georgia Bulldogs have several talented quarterbacks on their roster, perhaps none more physically gifted than redshirt freshman Ryan Puglisi. Puglisi spoke to the media this week.
Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi may not be the most talked-about name in Athens just yet, but it’s only a matter of time. With a mindset that exudes dedication and a work ethic to match, Puglisi is proving every day that he’s ready for whatever the Bulldogs throw his way.
Ryan Puglisi was asked why he chose Georgia and what keeps him committed to playing in Athens and competing for the starting job with the Bulldogs.
“It really just comes down to having a love for where you want to go. You know, I came to Georgia, I came on multiple visits, met with the staff multiple times, and I love them every single time. I think it's rare to find a school that you truly love. And when you really love something, you do everything for it. You want to wake up early the next day and go to work, do whatever it takes to get better. So I think it would have been tough for me to find another school that I love as much as Georgia, and I still feel that way”
When you hear that from him, it paints a clear picture: whether it’s taking reps on the scout team, running with the second-string offense, or diving into hours of film study, Puglisi is the type of player who’s going to put in the work. His teammates relayed that message on Tuesday as well.
Both London Humphreys and Noah Thomas were notably impressed by the amount of knowledge of the offense Ryan Puglisi has as just a redshirt freshman. Humphreys noted he’s “way beyond” where he was as a freshman and it’s comforting to know any questions they as receivers have, Puglisi will have the answer.
Behind the scenes, he’s already making strides. Puglisi has been taking mental notes on Gunner Stockton, paying close attention to what Stockton does right and where he can improve. It’s not about comparison; it’s about sharpening his own game, learning through observation, and stacking up the mental reps.
Georgia has a solid quarterback in Ryan Puglisi. He’s a young gun with a mature approach, and as he continues to develop in offensive coordinator Mike Bobo’s system, there’s no doubt he’s positioning himself as a key piece of Georgia’s future. For now, Puglisi is quietly grinding, doing everything for the game he loves.
