Georgia Recruiting - DL Names To Know for 2026 Class
As we gear up for the next wave of football talent, a handful of defensive linemen from the Juco and high school ranks are making waves with their elite skills. Here’s a look at seven standouts who are turning heads and could be major forces at the next level.
Seven Cloud
Powder Springs, GA (Butler C.C.) | 6’4, 300lbs - Committed to Georgia
Seven Cloud is the definition of a disruptive force on the defensive line. Coming from Butler Community College, this 6’4”, 300-pound powerhouse is arguably the best defensive lineman at the Juco level right now. His ability to shed blocks with ease sets Cloud apart, using his strength and technique to disengage from offensive linemen. His explosive first step off the line creates immediate problems for the opposition, and his relentless motor ensures he's always around the ball. Whether it's stuffing the run or getting after the quarterback, Cloud consistently makes his presence known.
Bryce Perry-Wright
Buford, GA | 6’3, 260lbs
Although Bryce Perry-Wright is currently uncommitted, the Buford native’s combination of speed, power, and pass-rushing prowess makes him one of the top defenders in Georgia. At 6’3” and 260 pounds, Perry-Wright is quick off the ball and possesses a deadly dip move that allows him to bend around the edge with ease. He’s also incredibly physical at the point of attack, often overpowering offensive linemen to disrupt plays in the backfield. His potential as a pass-rusher is sky-high, and his physicality against the run is just as impressive.
Carter Luckie
Norcross, GA | 6’5, 265lbs
Carter Luckie is a name that could be familiar to some football fans, as his brother, Lawson Luckie, currently plays tight end for the University of Georgia. At 6’5” and 265 pounds, Carter is starting to follow in his brother’s footsteps with a potentially dominant college career of his own. A well-rounded player, Luckie excels at stretching plays to the outside and spilling the ball back to his linebackers. His ability to close down running lanes and be a consistent run-stopper makes him a valuable asset to any defense. All signs point to him following his brother to Georgia, where he can continue to build on his impressive skill set.
Kendall Guervil
Fort Myers, FL | 6’4, 265lbs
Kendall Guervil may not have a commitment yet, but his stock is steadily rising. The 6’4”, 265-pound defensive lineman out of Fort Myers, FL, is known for his ability to shed double-team blocks with ease, a crucial skill for any defensive lineman. He’s always in the quarterback’s face on passing downs, often finding his way into the pocket and disrupting throwing lanes. Guervil’s relentless pursuit of the quarterback and his ability to disengage from blockers make him a nightmare for opposing offenses.
Earnest Rankins
Dekalb, GA | 6’6, 285lbs
Earnest Rankins is a physically imposing figure at 6’6” and 285 pounds. He plays with great leverage, squeezing down on blocks and constantly finding the ball. Rankins is not only effective in stopping the run but also does a great job of playing contain on running plays, making sure to keep the ball carrier from bouncing to the outside. His ability to stay disciplined and read the play allows him to make key stops and maintain pressure on offensive lines, making him a critical part of any defensive scheme.
Tico Crittendon
Lithonia, GA | 6’4, 300lbs
Tico Crittendon, currently uncommitted, is another defensive lineman with immense potential. At 6’4” and 300 pounds, Crittendon has excellent twitch in his stance, enabling him to explode off the line with tremendous force. He uses his size and power to bully offensive linemen, knocking them off their path and wreaking havoc in the backfield. His ability to win with strength and technique makes him a tough matchup for any offensive lineman, and his motor ensures he’ll never take a play off.
Kameron Cody
Savannah, GA (Benedictine High School) | 6’3, 280lbs
Kameron Cody is a force to be reckoned with on the defensive line. At 6’3” and 280 pounds, the Benedictine High School standout is known for his ability to shed blocks and consistently be in the right place at the right time. Offensive coordinators often try to avoid running plays his way because of his ability to disrupt the line of scrimmage. Cody is relentless in his pursuit and shows up in big moments, making him a player to watch as he prepares to take his talents to the next level.
Conclusion:
These seven athletes represent the future of defensive line play, with each one showcasing unique skills that will make them major contributors at the next level. Whether it’s Cloud’s dominant Juco play, Perry-Wright’s speed, or Rankins’ ability to squeeze blocks and read the game, these players are ready to make their mark on the college football world. Keep an eye on them as they continue to develop and rise through the ranks.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily