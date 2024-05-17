Dawgs Daily

Georgia Running Back Andrew Paul Announces Transfer Portal Destination

Former Georgia running back Andrew Paul has announced his transfer portal destination.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia running back Andrew Paul (3) during Georgia’s practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
Georgia running back Andrew Paul (3) during Georgia's practice session in Athens, Ga., on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (Tony Walsh/UGAAA)
The spring transfer portal wasn't a busy time in the college football world but the Georgia Bulldogs did get active on both sides of it. One of the departures was running back Andrew Paul and he has announced his commitment to Jacksonville State after two seasons with the Bulldogs.

People were raving about Paul when he initially arrived on campus during spring practice as he was making plays on a consistent basis. However, a knee injury cost him his true freshman season and pushed back his playing debut. In 2023, he had 29 attempts for 129 yards and three total touchdowns. He also impressed in Georgia's spring scrimmage this year before he announced he was entering the portal.

Georgia brought in former Florida running back this offseason during the winter portal to help add depth and more experience to the room. The addition will be a big benefit to the Bulldogs but it also pushed people like Paul further down the depth chart. Branson Robinson is also expected to make a return back from his knee injury this season, and he will be one of the core pieces to the running back room as well.

Other names that entered the portal in the spring window from Georgia was wide receiver Braxton Hicks and wide receiver Tyler Williams. The Bulldogs also added former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada to the roster to help the program reach the desired four scholarship quarterback depth.

