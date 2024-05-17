Georgia Running Back Andrew Paul Announces Transfer Portal Destination
The spring transfer portal wasn't a busy time in the college football world but the Georgia Bulldogs did get active on both sides of it. One of the departures was running back Andrew Paul and he has announced his commitment to Jacksonville State after two seasons with the Bulldogs.
People were raving about Paul when he initially arrived on campus during spring practice as he was making plays on a consistent basis. However, a knee injury cost him his true freshman season and pushed back his playing debut. In 2023, he had 29 attempts for 129 yards and three total touchdowns. He also impressed in Georgia's spring scrimmage this year before he announced he was entering the portal.
Georgia brought in former Florida running back this offseason during the winter portal to help add depth and more experience to the room. The addition will be a big benefit to the Bulldogs but it also pushed people like Paul further down the depth chart. Branson Robinson is also expected to make a return back from his knee injury this season, and he will be one of the core pieces to the running back room as well.
Other names that entered the portal in the spring window from Georgia was wide receiver Braxton Hicks and wide receiver Tyler Williams. The Bulldogs also added former Arizona State quarterback Jaden Rashada to the roster to help the program reach the desired four scholarship quarterback depth.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily