Georgia Running Back Branson Robinson Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia running back Branson Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
The Georgia Bulldogs have completed spring practice and now attention turns back to roster retention. The spring transfer portal is set to open and Georgia running back Branson Robinson has elected to enter his name into it.
Robinson has dealt with several injuries over his career at Georgia. He suffered his first injury during fall camp ahead of the 2023 college football season. It caused him to miss the entire season. He worked back into action last season, but an injury against Mississippi State caused him to miss the remainder of the season.
During 2022, Robinson showed flashes as a true freshman. He had a season-high 98 yards on 12 carries in win over Auburn and had had seven carries for gain of 42 yards with an average of six yards per carry and two touchdowns in the CFP National Championship win over TCU.
Robinson was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He was ranked the 62nd-best player in the country, the 4th-best running back and the best player out of the state of Mississippi in the 2022 recruiting class. It is worth noting that SEC players cannot transfer to another SEC school during the spring transfer window.
Georgia is set to let sophomore running back Nate Frazier take the lead role in the room this season with veteran back Cash Jones behind him. Other names worth mentioning are Chauncey Bowens, Bo Walker and Dwight Phillips Jr., all of which are expected to be in the mix.
