Georgia Running Back Dwight Phillips Reveals the Origins of His Unique Nickname
Georgia Bulldogs running back Dwight Phillips reveals how he earned his unique nickname amongst the team.
The Georgia Bulldogs are home to some legendary players who have had some iconic nicknames. Names such as "The Mailman", "Hot-Rod", and many others have become arguably just as recognizable as the players they represent.
The latest nickname among Georgia players belongs to running back Dwight Phillips Jr., who has earned the nickname "Peanut" amongst his teammates. With such a unique nickname, Phillips was prompted during a media presser to share the story of how he earned it. The running back revealed that the orgins of his nickname are actually quite simple.
"How they came up with my name was that coach Muschamp was in a team meeting room, and I guess he just said it," said Phillips, who later revealed that he had no idea of the reason as to why Muschamp called him that.
Compared to most running backs in the SEC, Phillips is somewhat undersized. According to ESPN, the ball carrier stands at 5-foot-10 and weighs just over 175 pounds. Despite his size, the Bulldogs' running back has been tabbed by his teammates as one of the fastest players on the team.
During the Bulldogs' week one matchup against Marshall, Phillips turned in a career-high performance, rushing for 60 yards and a touchdown on just five carries. Should the young running back continue to string together strong performances, "Peanut" may become the next legendary nickname among the Georgia Bulldog fanbase.
Phillips and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to continue their week one successes this season as they face the Austin Peay Governors in Sanford Stadium on Saturday, September 6th. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m.
