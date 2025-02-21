Georgia's Arian Smith Projected to Show Off at the NFL Combine
Former Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith has been projected as a player who will show out at the NFL Combine next week.
The NFL Combine is next week and it is one of the last opportunities for players to boost their draft stock before the draft arrives in the month of April. Sometimes a strong performance at the combine is all a player needs to lock themselves down as a first-round prospect or even boost them into the first overall pick range.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman released his 'freak list' of players that could show off at the combine next week. One former Georgia Bulldog that made the list was wide receiver Arian Smith, who Feldman penciled in at No. 36.
"He’s probably the safest bet to run the fastest 40 this year," Feldman wrote. "In 2021, Smith ran a blistering 10.10 in the 100, qualifying him for the NCAA championships. He also was part of UGA’s 4×100 team that qualified for the postseason and set a school record of 38.57. In 2023, the 6-foot, 185-pounder announced he was going to focus solely on football. He only had 20 catches in his first four years at Georgia, but had a breakout season in 2024, catching 48 passes for 817 yards and four touchdowns. Given his track pedigree, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t run in the 4.2s in Indianapolis."
Smith made some massive plays over his time at the University of Georgia and while he may not have been the most consistent pass catcher, he certainly left an imprint on Georgia football's history.
If he does lock in a 40-yard time in the 4.2s, then Smith's name will likely sky rocket up the draft boards.
