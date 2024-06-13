Georgia's Front Seven Ranks Best in College Football
Georgia football's front seven group has been ranked as the best in college football entering the 2024 season.
Georgia has become known for its defense over the years under head coach Kirby Smart. More specifically, the Bulldogs have boasted some of the best defensive line and linebacker groups over the years, and 2024 is looking to be a lot of the same. Georgia returns quite a few key pieces in both groups this year, and it has resulted in high expectations for the group this year.
CBS Sports released an article ranking the five best front seven groups in college football for the upcoming year, and Georgia ranked at the top. They were ahead of Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Utah in that order. Here is what David Cobb wrote about the Georgia group:
"It's business as usual for the Georgia defense under coach Kirby Smart, which means the Bulldogs are going to be an issue for everyone up front. Mykel Williams is a potential first-round draft pick after two productive years on the edge. Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson have taken the journeymen approach at defensive tackle but are also destined for an NFL payday once they conclude their fifth seasons as hulking run-stuffers. The Bulldogs are arguably even more loaded at linebacker with the likes of Chaz Chambliss, Smael Mondon Jr., and CJ Allen, who started five games as a true freshman last season after ranking as a top-50 prospect nationally. He will have at least two more seasons to make his mark on the SEC."
In 2023, Georgia finished 20th in the country for run defense, which is a step back from the standard they set in 2021 and 2022 where they finished first and second. Despite the slight dropoff, the Bulldogs still remained as one of the top defenses in the sport, and with the names they have coming back for the 2024 season, they could return to the top ranking.
