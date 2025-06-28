Georgia's Insane June Recruiting Run Could Continue As Month Closes
The Georgia Bulldogs have had an INSANE June on the recruiting trail. We recap an exceptional month and preview what’s still to come.
The Georgia Bulldogs are no strangers to elite recruiting classes. At the start of June, the Georgia Bulldogs had just ten commits in the class of 2026. Now, as the month nears a conclusion, the Bulldogs have landed 13 additional verbal commitments in what has been one of the greatest recruiting stretches in Georgia Football history.
So, let’s take a look at what has been an incredible month of recruiting and preview what could be on the horizon for the Dawgs.
Georgia Football Commits In June
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Wade Register, P
- Harran Zureikat, K
- Caden Harris, DB
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Khamari Brooks, EDGE
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, DB
- Corey Howard, DL
- Craig Daindridge JR, WR
June 28th is also the commitment date of 4-star defensive tackle prospect James Johnson. Johnson is set to choose between Georgia, Miami, Texas, and Florida. The Northwestern High School prospect out of Miami, Florida. As he approaches his commitment this afternoon, it appears the Bulldogs are in the front running for the coveted defensive lineman.
June 30th is another massive date for the Bulldogs as 4-star DL, PJ Dean, is set to make his announcement as well. Dean is the younger brother of former Georgia Bulldogs OL, Jared Wilson and is set to choose between Ohio State, Georgia, and South Carolina. According to sources, the Bulldogs are in the lead with South Carolina potentially in second.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily