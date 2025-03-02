Georgia's Jared Wilson Puts Up Historic Testing Numbers at NFL Combine
Georgia offensive lineman Jared Wilson posted some historic testing numbers at the NFL combine.
It's the final day of the NFL Combine which means it's the day offensive linemen in the class get to test and compete. The Georgia Bulldogs have four former players representing the program on Sunday: Tate Ratledge, Jared Wilson, Xavier Truss and Dylan Fairchild. Wilson has already begun testing and he has posted some historic results.
Wilson started just one season at the University of Georgia and that was all he needed to make the jump to the NFL. He is projected to be the first center taken off of the board, and if there were any questions, he just put those to rest.
After running a 4.90 on his first attempt in the 40-yard dash, which was the fastest in the group, Wilson followed that up with a 4.84 performance. On top of that, Wilson scored a 9.98 relative athletic score, which ranks second out of 622 centers from 1987 to 2025. It is one of the craziest combine performances anyone has ever seen out of a center, and his draft stock certainly will shoot up the ranks after today.
Here is how Wilson officially finished out at the combine:
Jared Wilson NFL Combine Results:
40 yard: 4.84
Vertical : 32.00"
Broad Jump : 9'04
Height: 6030
Weight: 310
Arm: 32 ⅜”
Hand: 10 ¾”
Georgia Bulldogs Invited to 2025 NFL Combine:
- Trevor Etienne, RB
- Dominic Lovett, WR
- Arian Smith, WR
- Dylan Fairchild, IOL
- Tate Ratledge, IOL
- Xavier Truss, OL
- Jared Wilson, C
- Warren Brinson, DL
- Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DL
- Nazir Stackhouse, DL
- Mykel Williams, EDGE
- Smael Mondon Jr., LB
- Jalon Walker, LB
- Malaki Starks, S
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily