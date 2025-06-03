Georgia's Kirby Smart Outlines What the Future Could Look Like For College Football
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart recently outlined what he felt the sport of college football would look like.
Few people understand the sport of college football better than head coaches, and few coaches currently have a resume such as Georgia's Kirby Smart. The Bulldogs' head coach is the second-longest tenured coach in the SEC and only active coach to have multiple national championship victories.
Given Smart's decorated record is few and far between, the coach's opinions and predictions of the future of the sport should hold some validity. By now, it isn't exactly a secret that college football is drastically different from how it was 10 years ago. And with numerous other changes potentially on the horizon, the future of the sport has never felt more unclear.
During an interview with the Rick Burgess Show, Smart provided some insight into what he felt the future of college football could look like as the NIL era becomes more and more prominent in recruiting.
"What you're going to see is infrastructure go downhill." Said Smart. "For instance, everybody's got this pot to spend. Some schools are going to be able to spend from the pot and not hurt their infrastructure. That's their nutrition staff, the food the players eat, the strength staff, the academic staff. Other schools are going to say 'You know what, we are going to spend on players, and not spend on infrastructure.' So the experience is going to be diminished."
Smart also projected that schools that prioritize player acquisition more than infrastructure, will likely make it the players' responsibility to pay for other costs.
"You're not getting a nutritionist, you're not getting academics, you're not getting the best food." Said Smart. "They [The schools] are going to have to say 'You gotta get that with your own check. Because we are paying you, you have to do that on your own.' So now, you're not going to get the same infrastructure that builds the core around the player."
Smart's projections for varying qualities of infrastructure and payment methods certainly paint an interesting picture for college football's future and the Bulldogs head coach, like all other coaches will be forced to navigate a very turbulent time in the sport as it continues to evolve.
