Georgia's Kirby Smart Updates Injury Report Following Auburn Game
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has updated the injury report following the Auburn game.
The Georgia Bulldogs got back into the win column this past weekend as they defeated the Auburn Tigers by a final score of 31-13 at home. It was the definition of taking care of business following a tough loss on the road. Following the conference win, head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday and he provided an injury update.
Some notable players did not see the field on Saturday but perhaps the biggest one was center Jared Wilson sitting out due to an injury he experienced late in the Alabama game and linebacker Smael Mondon also missed the Auburn game. Drew Bobo stepped into the starting role on Saturday in Wilson's absence. Wilson was not the only Bulldog dealing with an injury though and some occurred during the matchup and here is what Smart had to say about his roster:
Georgia Football Injury Report 10/7/24
On Jared Wilson and Jordan Hall:
"Yea, I hope they will be able to play, we will find out more today."
Smart was asked specifically what Smael Mondon was dealing with and if there was a timetable for the return. Mondon showed up on the injury report Wednesday night prior to the matchup vs Auburnl:
"We hope to get him back soon."
