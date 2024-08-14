Georgia's Ladd McConkey Predicts Georgia to Win National Championship
Former Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey predicts Georgia to win the national title this season.
Just like Georgia is getting ready for their 2024 season, so is former Bulldog Ladd McConkey with the Los Angeles Chargers. McConkey was a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft and is looking to make an impact with his new team as a rookie. The former Georgia wide receiver put together an impressive college career, helping the Dawgs win two national titles, an SEC Championship and go undefeated in the regular season for three straight years. When asked about the upcoming season for the Bulldogs, McConkey did not hold back his expectations.
“Natty (national title), nothing less,” McConkey said. “We’re getting to the playoffs and winning it all.”
The Bulldogs came close to winning a third straight national title in 2023, but a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship game knocked them out of the playoff picture. McConkey's 2023 season was riddled with injuries, as was Georgia for a good portion of the season, but a return to the national title game seems like a reasonable goal for the Bulldogs this season.
“I talk to (my former teammates) every now and then,” McConkey said. “I played with a bunch of them; some guys in my class are still there and younger. They’ve been working. I know coach Smart is getting them ready at fall camp. I’m looking forward to their opener. That’ll be a fun one."
Georgia is set to play Clemson in the first week of college football this season in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. McConkey was part of the 2021 Georgia team that beat Clemson in the opener of that season by a final score of 10-3.
McConkey will forever be remembered for his incredible career at Georgia. Similar to the story of Georgia legend Stetson Bennett, McConkey was a low-ranked prospect coming out of high school that Georgia took a stab at. It didn't take long for McConkey to show he was a threat in the passing game and earned his chance as a meaningful contributor on offense during the 2021 season. From that point on, the rest was history and now McConkey is shaping up to be an offensive piece that the Chargers will lean on this season.
