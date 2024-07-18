Georgia's Sanford Stadium Ranked Top 20 College Football Stadium
Georgia football's home venue, Sanford Stadium, has been ranked as a top 20 stadium in all of college football.
Home-field advantage is one of the many great things about college football. The landscape of college football provides some of the most unique gameday experiences that you would never be able to get anywhere else. A lot of the stadiums get loud, a lot are filled with rich tradition and a lot of them host great football games every season. Sanford Stadium is definitely one that falls under all of those categories, and that's why they were ranked a top 20 stadium in college football.
ESPN released their list of the top 25 college football stadiums, and Sanford Stadium came in at number 18. Bulldog fans might have something to say about them being so low considering what the atmosphere in Sanford has been over the last nearly ten years, but nonetheless, making the list says enough. Here is what the major news outlet wrote about Sanford:
"Sanford Stadium houses one of the strongest programs in the sport and ranks as the ninth largest seating capacity, making for an electric atmosphere. But for bucket-list purposes, you need to be able to say you've seen a game played "between the hedges." Since the stadium opened in 1929, games have been played between privet hedges that cover about 5,000 square feet around the playing field. Georgia gave the hedges a revitalization in 2024, with hedges from the same lineage as the originals. Between the aesthetic charm, large crowd and great football, you can't go wrong with a visit to Athens. -- Lyles"
Sanford won't see too many big time games this year as the program's three biggest games are on the road against Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss, but they will host Auburn and Tennessee this season.
