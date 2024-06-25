Sanford Stadium Ranked Inside Top-5 Toughest Places to Play for EA College Football 25
Georgia football stadium Sanford Stadium ranked inside of the top-five for toughest places to play for new EA NCAA 25 video game.
Typically the college football offseason provides a lull for fans that forces them to continuously look forward to the upcoming season for the excitement to spark back. However, this offseason, college football video games are making a return and it has fans everywhere anticipating the release of the game.
EA sports has slowly leaked out news about the video game to keep fans on their toes about the game. They have already released a trailer, new details about the game and now a list a of the hardest stadiums to play in for the video game. Ruckus road game environments are part of what makes college football so great, and Georgia's Sanford Stadium was ranked inside of the top-five for toughest stadiums to play in.
Of the top ten teams, the SEC took up six of the spots. Texads A&M, Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and Florida all made the top of the list. Other SEC schools filled out the rest of the top 25 that was released.
EA released a cover photo for the game featuring multiple current players, including Georgia quarterback Carson Beck, something that couldn't have happened prior to NIL.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily