Georgia Sits at the Top of the Latest College Football Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs come in at number one in the latest college football rankings.
With May wrapping up, there are just a few months left on the calendar before the 2024 college football season kicks off. Some new changes coming to the college football landscape this season with conference realignment, the 12-team playoff format and the SEC eliminating divisions. Georgia is looking to get back into the playoffs this year after just missing the cut in 2024, and based on the preseason rankings, they will more than secure one of the 12 spots.
USA Today released their latest post-spring college football rankings and the Bulldogs came in at number one. Ohio State, Texas and Oregon filled out the rest of the top four. The rankings also included seven total SEC teams inside of the top 15.
Georgia has a difficult task ahead of them this season as they will travel to Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas, which many presume will be top 15 maybe even top 10 matchups. The Bulldogs will also host Auburn and Tennessee at home with a neutral site game against Clemson to start the year.
So even with all of the preseason love Georgia is receiving, and rightfully so, maintaing the top spot this season might be easier said than done. But on the bright side, Georgia returns key pieces like starting quarterback Carson Beck, safety Malaki Starks and defensive lineman Mykel Williams who will help ease the difficulty the 2024 season holds.
