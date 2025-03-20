Georgia Suspends Two Players Indefinitely Following Latest Driving-Related Incidents
ATHENS, Ga. --- Nitro Tuggle and Marques Easley have been suspended indefinitely from all team activities. There will be no further comment.
An official statement has been released by the Georgia Football athletic program on Thursday following reports surfacing of two players involved in separate driving incidents.
Georgia WR, Nitro Tuggle was arrested for reckless driving and Speeding beyond the Maximum Limits according to the Athens Clarke County arrest records. He was released on a $26.00 bond
There have been no official reports on Marques Easley's incident. However, sources have told Georgia Bulldogs on SI that Easley was involved in a single-car crash earlier in the week, requiring a stint in the hospital.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is not set to speak with the media until Tuesday at the earliest.
Georgia Football Injury Report:
- Georgia has suspended WR, Nitro Tuggle and OL, Marques Easley indefinitely for driving-related incidents.
- Freshamn WR, Tyler Williams will be out for the spring with an ankle injury that required surgery.
- Kirby on Daylen Everette (Sports Hernia) Daylen will be limited for the spring. He's not out, but he's coming back from a sports hernia repair. He's doing great, running around and being a leader.
- Labrum Surgery Group - "They're in really good progression in terms of getting back. Monroe, Gabe (Harris) Colton (Heinrich), Christen Miller, and Jaylan Morgan all had labor repairs, which is very common. I had it when I played here."
- Soft Tissue Injuries - "Then we've got Ryan Montgomery, who's had the ACL repair, Branson (Robinson) who had the PCL repair, Rod Robinson who had the ankle repair, and then (Brett) Thorson, who, you know, had the ACL, MCL repair.
