Georgia Target, Craig Dandridge Jr Talks Bulldogs and Upcoming Visits
The Georgia Bulldogs are on the hunt in 2026 to add another explosive wide receiver group. Next up on the list could be in-state prospect WR, Craig Dandridge Jr.
The Georgia Bulldogs signed their best wide receiver class in half of a decade in 2025. CJ Wiley and Taylyn Taylor are the highest-paired wide receiver commits since the likes of George Pickens and Dominick Blaylock.
Now, in 2026, they are back on the recruiting trail looking to round out yet another talented class. One of the fastest rising prospects in the 2026 class is Cambridge WR and Georgia prospect, WR, Craig Dandridge Jr.
At 6’1, 175 pounds, Dandridge not only went for 1400 yards a year ago in 6A football, but he’s consistently running sub 10.8 seconds in the 100m.
We caught up with Dandridge Jr to see what his conversations with James Coley have been like and when things might need to start coming down to a decision soon.
"So, man, it's really just how much they like my game, how much they like me as a person. He wanted to get to know my family a little bit more. So we did. We had a great conversation. It's very informative about Georgia, the NIL world, and everything, because, like, for me and my family, it has just been a new process. So we still have a lot of questions. He answered those, and then he was just fully transparent."
Dandridge told Bulldogs on SI that he would like to have things wrapped up with his recruitment sometime in late June or early July so he can focus on his high school season.
