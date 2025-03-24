Georgia Targeting Two NFL Assitants To Add to Coaching Staff
The Georgia Bulldogs are targeting two NFL assitant coaches to add them to their 2025 coaching staff, per reports.
The Georgia Bulldogs have made several offseason additions entering the 2025 College Football season. They brought in six transfers, promoted Andrew Thacker this offseason, and brought in Ty Hatcher as an offensive analyst, and they are reportedly not done yet.
According to 247sports, Matt Zenitz, the Bulldogs are attempting to add NfL Assistants Phil Rauscher and John Lilly,
Rauscher has spent the last three seasons as the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive line coach. Johny Lilly is a 30-year coaching veteran with stops in the college ranks and most recently the NFL.
Georgia's offensive line performance from a year ago left a good bit to be desired. They were outside of the top 100 in rushing yards per game. Bringing in an additional run-game mind in the form of Rauscher would make a lot of sense.
As for the potential addition of John Lilly, the Bulldogs have a plethora of tight ends that need attention and coaching. It's not like other rosters were they might have two or three playable tight ends. Georgia's roster currently has Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, Jaden Redell, Elyiss Williams, and Ethan Barbour who were all top-200 players coming out of high school. Not to mention what they are shaping up to potentially add in the 2026 class.
Georgia retained all of their assistants from a year ago as well, at least from a position group standpoint, apart from one. The Philadelphia Eagles are known as the Georgia Bulldogs of the NFL and it's not just because of players either. QB's Coach Gummy Vangorder was pulled from the Georgia staff to be an analyst with the Eagles this season.
2026 Georgia Football Commits
- DB, Zech Fort
- WR, Vance Spafford
- TE, Lincoln Keyes
- CB, Jontavious Wyman
- WR, Brady Marchese
- DT, Seven Cloud
