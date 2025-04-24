Georgia Transfer Portal Target Beau Atkinson Commits to Ohio State
Georgia transfer portal target Beau Atkinson has chosen the Ohio State Buckeyes over the Georgia Bulldogs after leaving UNC.
The Georgia Bulldogs have missed out on UNC Transfer Beau Atkinson after heavily recruiting the 6'6, 265 pound EDGE defender. Atkinson has chosen to finish out his college career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
The Bulldogs have already added Elo Modozie and Josiah Horton to the front four of this defense just in the spring portal alone, but Atkinson would have been a premier addition to a defensive end room in particular, which needs more depth.
Georgia is no stranger to making moves during the spring window of the transfer portal. Just last season, the Dawgs added tight end Benjamin Yurosek from Stanford and quarterback Jaden Rashada.
The Bulldogs will continue their preparations for the regular season as they gear up for their 2025 opener in Sanford Stadium against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Bulldogs are currently on a more than 30-game win streak at home and have not lost a season opener against Kirby Smart.
Georgia Football Transfer Portal Tracker:
Departures:
- Nitro Tuggle, WR
- Marques Easley, OL
- Branson Robinson
Commitments:
- Elo Modozie, LB
- Josh McCray, RB
- Josh Horton, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily