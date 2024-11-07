Georgia Turning In an Impressive 2025 Wide Receiver Class
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to turn in an impressive 2025 wide receiver class.
Early national signing day for the 2025 recruiting class is approaching rapidly and Georgia has been busy putting on the finishing touches to their already impressive class. On Tuesday, the class got even better as wide receiver CJ Wiley announced his commitment to the Bulldogs after decommitting from Florid State a little over a week ago. It now makes five wide receivers in the class for Georgia and an impressive group of prospects.
Georgia hired James Coley to be the program's new wide receivers coach this offseason after Bryan McClendon made the jump to the NFL. Coley had a previous stint at Georgia in the early years of Kirby Smart's tenure at Georgia and then left to coach at Texas A&M. One thing that is for certain about Coley is his ability to land elite prospects on the trail, and he has shown that in his first year back at Georgia.
The Bulldogs have long been known as one of the best programs in the country when it comes to recruiting, but if there was a position that Georgia wasn't consistently landing high-end caliber athletes at, it would be wide receiver. The last five-star Georgia landed at the position was George Pickens in 2019 and he was not considered a consensus five-star. The Bulldogs still don't have a five-star in this class, but this year's group certainly isn't lacking any star power either.
Right now, Georgia is set to land Wiley, Talyn Taylor, Tyler Williams, Landon Roldan and Thomas Blackshear. Taylor and Wiley are rated as top-150 players in the country, Roldan has become a star in the state of Georgia, and Williams and Blackshear bring some impressive traits to the table as well.
Taylor this season has reeled in 52 receptions for 1,102 yards and 20 touchdowns in 10 games. He has five games with three touchdowns this season. Wiley is coming off of a season in which he had over 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns and currently has 680 yards for eight touchdowns. Roldan has been a star for North Oconee High School this season, making plays on both offense and defense. The speedy wideout has showcased just how dangerous he is as a passing threat this year as he has torched high school defenses on a consistent basis.
Williams has also put together an impressive senior season down in Florida. According to Max Preps, Williams has reeled in 25 receptions for 748 yards and nine touchdowns. The same can be said for Blackshear, who has 31 receptions for 783 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Georgia brought in just two wide receiver commits last class in the form of Nitro Tuggle and Sacovie White while also adding depth via the transfer portal. However, for this year's class, they have surged on the trail and pieced together the strongest wide receiver class the Bulldogs have seen in quite a while.
