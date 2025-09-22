Georgia vs Alabama Betting Odds: Bulldogs Slight Favorite Over Crimson Tide
The Georgia Bulldogs head into game week against Alabama as the slight betting favorite.
The Georgia Bulldogs just wrapped up their bye week after their win over the Tennessee Volunteers and now they prepare for their first conference home game of the season. The Alabama Crimson Tide are coming to Athens this weekend for another ranked matchup between the two programs.
This will be Alabama's first time playing in Athens since 2015 and it will be the first time Kirby Smart gets to coach against the Crimson Tide in Sanford Stadium as a head coach. Alabama is also coming off a bye week, so both teams should be prepared and well rested for this matchup.
Coach Smart has had a lot of success as Georgia's head coach, but the one team that has had his number is Alabama. He has just one win over the Tide since taking over in Athens and it came during the 2021 national championship. He'll be looking to pick up a second win this Saturday.
The good news for Coach Smart is that Vegas things he has a good chance of doing that this wekend.
The Bulldogs are currently listed as 3.5-point favorites against Alabama, according to Fan Duel. The over/under currently stands at 53.5 points. Georgia was a four-point favorite at the beginning of last week, so the line has dropped just a tad since then.
Kickoff for this weekend is set for 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. SEC Nation will also be in town for the game.
