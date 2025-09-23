Dawgs Daily

Georgia vs Alabama Updated Betting Odds: Line Moves in Favor of Alabama

An updated look at the betting odds ahead of the Georgia vs Alabama matchup.

Jonathan Williams

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart on the sideline against the Austin Peay Governors in the second quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

An updated look at the betting odds ahead of the Georgia vs Alabama matchup.

The Georgia Bulldogs just wrapped up their bye week after their win over the Tennessee Volunteers, and now they prepare for their first conference home game of the season. The Alabama Crimson Tide is coming to Athens this weekend for another ranked matchup between the two programs.

This will be Alabama's first time playing in Athens since 2015, and it will be the first time Kirby Smart gets to coach against the Crimson Tide in Sanford Stadium as a head coach. Alabama is also coming off a bye week, so both teams should be prepared and well-rested for this matchup.

Coach Smart has had a lot of success as Georgia's head coach, but the one team that has had his number is Alabama. He has just one win over the Tide since taking over in Athens and it came during the 2021 national championship. He'll be looking to pick up a second win this Saturday.

The good news for Coach Smart is that Vegas thinks he has a good chance of doing that this weekend. However, recent movement in the line shows some favoritism towards the Tide.

The Bulldogs are currently listed as 2.5-point favorites against Alabama, according to Fan Duel. The over/under currently stands at 52.5 points. Georgia was a four-point favorite at the beginning of last week, and just yesterday, it had Georgia as a 3.5-point favorite, so the line has dropped just a tad since then.

Kickoff for this weekend is set for 7:30 PM ET and will be broadcasted on ABC. SEC Nation will also be in town for the game.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily

Other Georgia News:

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

Home/Football