Georgia vs Auburn Betting Line: Bulldogs Open as Massive Favorites
The Georgia Bulldogs are massive favorites as they prepare to return to Athens for their SEC home opener.
After a devastating loss on the road, the Georgia Bulldogs return to the city of Athens this weekend as they prepare to host the Auburn Tigers in "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry". This will be the 129th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia leads 64-56-8.
Both teams will be heading into this contest following losses to SEC opponents. The Tigers saw a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against Oklahoma erased to suffer their third loss of the season. While the Bulldogs failed to finish a miraculous 28-point comeback on the road against the Crimson Tide.
Despite suffering a loss, the Dawgs remain massive favorites in this game as most sportsbooks have the Dawgs as more than 20-point favorites with lines varying from 23 to 25 points. The Bulldogs were also massive favorites in last year's contest, however, the game resulted in just a 7-point victory for Georgia.
With such massive odds and so many varying factors as the week continues, expect movement on this weeks line to make moves in either direction.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
