Georgia vs Auburn Kickoff Time Announced
Georgia vs Auburn's kickoff time has been announced for the week six SEC matchup.
While Georgia fans and a lot of college football fans are focused on the Georgia vs Alabama game that is approaching this weekend, some news about Georgia's schedule was dropped on Monday. Following the road trip to Alabama, the Bulldogs will play host to the Auburn Tigers. The kickoff time has been announced for 3:30 for that game.
The Auburn game was initially labeled as flex option, meaning ESPN could elect to have the game be played at night or during the afternoon. It has been decided to be played in the afternoon during that week's action.
Georgia made the trip out to Auburn last year and the Tigers gave the Bulldogs a scare. Auburn took the game all the way into the fourth quarter, but Georgia's offense had some crucial scores and the defense had some crucial stops down the stretch to come out of Jordan-Hare with a win.
This will be Georgia's first home game since Tennessee Tech back in week two and just the second home game of the entire season. Georgia played Clemson in Atlanta during week one and then made the trip to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats for their first conference game of the season.
